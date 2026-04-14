Is NCIS new tonight on CBS, April 14, 2026?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? We certainly understand that the desire for more of the crime drama is very much out there, even if we have been lucky to get new installments the past couple of weeks.

So is a hiatus now coming right around the corner? Well, this is where we can actually pop in here and share a little bit of good news: Not so much. There will be another installment titled “S.O.S.” set to arrive tonight at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, and this will feature none other than Rocky Carroll behind the scenes. Even though Leon Vance was killed off, it seems as though the actor will be around still as a director occasionally moving forward. (He has also discussed coming back in this capacity for season 24, which has already been ordered.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some additional TV reactions and reviews!

So what more can we say right now about this particular episode coming up? Well, just look at the official synopsis below:

“S.O.S.” – A Navy lieutenant resurfaces a year after her plane vanished with a story that doesn’t quite add up. As the team peels back the mystery of a crash that was anything but accidental, every answer sparks a new twist, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Tuesday, April 14 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Episode directed by Rocky Carroll.

Beyond just the case of the week here, some early previews suggest that we are going to get a follow-up story at some point in here regarding McGee and his biological son Matteo, a plot point that was introduced just before Vance’s death. This allows the series to dive a little bit deeper into how he is handling this new addition to his family, especially in fairly-sudden fashion.

Related – Be sure to get some more sneak peeks now for this episode

What do you want to see tonight on NCIS season 23 episode 16?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







