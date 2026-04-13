FBI season 8 episode 18 spoilers: ‘Behavior’

Next week on CBS, you will have a great opportunity to dive into FBI season 8 episode 18 — so what will the standout stories be?

Well, what makes the story “Behavior” appealing on the surface is that it seems as though we are going to be seeing a wide array of different stories. Sure, you are going to have a case in the present, but it is one that could have complicated ties to the past. Maggie is going to bring in some help, but will she still be okay? There are still a lot of questions about that dating back to some of what has happened to her this season. We know that this series is a procedural and does not always address a lot of this stuff head-on, but we do still tend to think it is worth considering.

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To get a few more details right now on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full FBI season 8 episode 18 synopsis below:

“Behavior” – When a single mother and her son are abducted while visiting a state park, Maggie brings in Peter Olsen to help profile their suspect. But as the team works, they make a harrowing discovery about an old case, on FBI, Monday, April 20 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

By the end of this episode, we imagine that there will be closure — but also still heightened tension. There are only a handful of episodes still to go until the finale in May, and we do hope that all of them are going to be full of their own twists and turns.

What do you most want to see at this point moving into FBI season 8 episode 18 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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