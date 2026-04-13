The Boys season 5 episode 3 promo: Giancarlo Esposito is back!

We figured that at some point moving into The Boys season 5, we would see the return of Giancarlo Esposito as Stan Edgar. So is the character officially back in action now? Let’s just answer that question with a fairly simple nod.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the full preview now for what is ahead on the hit Prime Video show — and within that, confirmation that the one-time Vought CEO is back in action. It seems like Annie and some other heroes are going to use him in order to get information on the origins of Compound V, a story that has been featured to some extent already on the Gen V spin-off. We know that Marie Moreau will be around to a certain extent over the final season, and this could help in order to explain how that happens.

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In general, though, it is our feeling that Stan could be showing up just to be killed off, mostly because that is something that feels like it will be a major part of the show moving forward. If Homelander feels like he has outlived his welcome, why would he wait? The preview clearly shows him bludgeoning someone, and there are multiple reasons why he may completely embrace that monster side of himself now. The public is losing what little trust in him they had. Meanwhile, A-Train’s words may have some sort of impact on him moving forward.

There are only six episodes left in general this season — with that, wouldn’t it be insane to sit here and assume we are gearing towards a happy conclusion for most of these people? One way or another, a number of other deaths will be coming.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Boys right now, including what else is going to be coming

What are you most eager to see moving into The Boys season 5 episode 3 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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