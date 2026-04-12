The Boys season 5 episode 3: Will A-Train’s last message make the cut?

We certainly cannot blame anyone who is coming into The Boys season 5 episode 3 feeling a little bit emotional still. Did we expect that there were going to be some major deaths over the final season? Absolutely, but at the same time we never anticipated seeing one in the final minutes of the premiere.

Yet, here we are. A-Train is gone and with that, one of the show’s greatest redemption arcs is complete. Reggie Franklin’s story on the show began with him killing Hughie’s girlfriend; meanwhile, it ends with him working to save him and others while dying at Homelander’s hand. He may not have been able to hurt him physically, but emotionally? That’s a totally different story, as he reminded him on the way out.

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We do certainly think that A-Train’s story is going to live on through a number of parts of the story, including seeing how Homelander reacts long-term to his death. If you head over to the official Instagram for The Boys, meanwhile, you can see what is effectively a final message from Reggie, one where he disavows Vought, says his full name, admits to his mistakes, but indicates that the last thing he does on Earth will legitimately be heroic. We wonder if at least a part of this will be in an upcoming episode.

Who could die next?

Well, there should be worry for a multitude of different people, whether it be Frenchie, Mother’s Milk, The Deep, or even Sage. Sure, we tend to think that Homelander could eventually die, but it is hard to see that happening until the series finale.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding The Boys now, including other insight on what could be coming

What are you hoping to see on The Boys season 5 episode 3?

Do you think that this message from A-Train will be a part of the story in some way? Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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