Is Memory of a Killer new tonight on Fox, April 13?

Is Memory of a Killer new tonight on Fox? Following what you saw on the network last week, it makes sense to want so much more.

After all, consider what we learned! The Ferryman may be gone, but in her final big move, she made the shocking decision to reveal to Angelo’s daughter the truth about his double life. This means that moving forward, there is an enormous reckoning coming for Patrick Dempsey’s character that he is going to have to face.

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With that being said, do not expect to learn anything more about this tonight. Last week served as the epic Memory of a Killer season 1 finale and by virtue of that, we are going to be waiting for a while to see the show come back. There is no indicator as to when the show is going to be back. Our hope is obviously that it is going to be returning moving into the winter of next year, but that is up to the fine folks at Fox to figure it out.

One other question we have regarding season 2 is simply this: Is there going to be another Big Bad brought on board? It will be really hard to see if someone could top what Gina Torres brought to the show, but you still have to give it an attempt! This is a series that has a significant chance to be the strongest scripted drama Fox has long-term, and we really want to see them embrace that — especially in an era where the vast majority of other network TV shows these days are really procedural. This one does take risks, and we are always going to welcome that.

Related – Be sure to get some other news on Memory of a Killer, including the events of the finale

What do you most want to see moving into Memory of a Killer season 2?

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