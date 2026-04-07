Memory of a Killer season 1 finale: Does Maria know truth about Angelo?

We had a feeling entering the season 1 finale of Memory of a Killer that there was going to be some sort of setup for a season 2 — and boy, did we ever get it!

After all, in the closing minutes of the finale it was officially revealed that the Ferryman a.k.a. Linda Grant got all of the proof of Angelo’s past acts over to Maria, effectively guaranteeing that his daughter now knows all the dark secrets about his double life. This easily changes the dynamic moving forward, and we certainly hope there is a conversation about this sooner rather than later!

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So is Angelo going to be prepared for this at all? Speaking to TV Insider in a conversation before the season 2 renewal, here is some of what the actor had to say:

Well, he knew that day would eventually come, I think. And it will be interesting if we get renewed, we’ll see, we haven’t found out yet, how we handle that in an unexpected way. I think that will be the challenge of not doing what’s predictable, but everybody has their family dynamics and their family curse, that type of thing. And I think it will be interesting to see what happens. Will it bring them closer together or will that separate and destroy the family? And I think this is his dilemma. And then how much of that does he remember? I think that will be the bigger issue.

Ultimately, we tend to think that it is going to be a bumpy ride for both of them dealing with the aftermath of all this and honestly, that’s what the show does so well. There is so much moral complexity with almost everyone — take Grant’s own eagerness for revenge. This is a cliffhanger that certainly can’t be wrapped in a single episode — that much we know for sure.

Related – When could Memory of a Killer season 2 eventually return?

What did you think overall about the events of the Memory of a Killer season 1 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

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