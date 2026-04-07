Memory of a Killer season 2 premiere date hopes over at Fox

Following the season 1 finale today over at Fox, we certainly recognize that the desire for Memory of a Killer season 2 could be there. Also, this is one of those stories that feels like it would get darker and more twisted as time progresses.

The good news came out earlier Monday that the Patrick Dempsey – Michael Imperioli series is going to be coming back for more. In a statement to Deadline, Michael Thorn, President of Fox Television Network had the following to say:

“Memory of a Killer has become a true standout with visceral performances from Patrick Dempsey and Michael Imperioli … Aaron Zelman, Glenn Kessler, and our partners at Warner Bros Television have delivered a sharp, emotional character-driven thriller that’s clearly landed with viewers, and we’re excited to continue that success together in Season 2.”

Meanwhile, Channing Dungey, Chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group and WBD US Networks, added the following:

“We’re thrilled Fox has renewed Memory of a Killer for a second season, a richly deserved renewal given the show’s great critical, creative, and commercial success … The performances of Patrick Dempsey and Michael Imperioli have been powerful and compelling, and we can’t wait to see what the show’s brilliant creative team has in store for Angelo’s next chapter.”

When could season 2 premiere?

That is the next big mystery now, given the fact that this was a fairly short first season and in theory, it could be plugging in almost anywhere. For now, our feeling is that we are probably going to be stuck waiting until early 2027 and that is okay. This is a fairly serialized network show, a rarity these days — because of that, we think it will actually benefit from more and more people discovering it over time.

What do you most want to see moving into Memory of a Killer season 2 when it does arrive?

When do you think we are going to have a chance in order to see it? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — more updates are ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







