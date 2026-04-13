DTF St. Louis season 2: Show EP on story possibilities

Heading into the DTF St. Louis season 1 finale tonight on HBO, we knew that a lot of loose ends were going to be tied up. From the start, the case surrounding Floyd’s death was designed to have a beginning, middle, and end … and yes, it was more depressing than we ever could have imagined.

With the story now resolved, the only way you can really do a season 2 is by introducing a new case — and that could be in the cards, provided of course the network even wants that.

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Speaking to Collider in a new interview, executive producer Steve Conrad addressed the possibility of taking on another chapter, using another HBO show as an inspiration:

That’s exciting. If you take The White Lotus model, and you have the upstairs-downstairs thing with these privileged people with problems, and then these people who work at this place, you could do it somewhere else and find another vein of storytelling. I don’t know. Sex and violence, you could spend your whole career just writing about those two things and not repeat yourself. The possibility is there, for sure. Homer has got to retire, though. He might be a consultant on some future DTF crime. I like the idea of Jodie. She’s my kind of hero. She’s like Rocky. She always had it. All she needed was some events to draw it out of her. She didn’t change. She just got recognized. I like her an awful lot, and I like Joy Sunday considerably, too.

Ultimately, we do not tend to think that the network would rush anything along here, mostly because they do not have to. There would need to be a new story set and beyond that, we also imagine that more viewers are going to need to discover it over time.

Related – Learn more news about the season 1 finale now

Do you want to see another season of DTF St. Louis happen, with the focus being on a different case?

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