DTF St. Louis finale: Did Richard, Clark, or Carol kill Floyd?

Heading into the DTF St. Louis finale on HBO, there was obviously a need to fill in many of the cracks in the story. Yet, one obviously stood out above the others: The truth behind Floyd’s murder!

Around the halfway mark of the story, it did start to become a little more clear that Carol was asleep and seemingly not involved in his death. Yet, Clark was not out of the clear, and it was clear that the two spend some time that fateful night. They talked about confidence, their friendship, and also body types of all things. They danced, got more into insecurities, and the funky music started to make us think that we were transporting ourselves to some completely strange universe where almost anything could happen.

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Then, we got more into the juicy stuff as the detectives managed to find some footage from another bike — and also evidence that Richard saw the DTF app and some interactions. All eyes suddenly were on Carol and Floyd’s troubled son, which led to another interview. That is where we also had Richard misinterpret some of the sings that were meant for him.

Even in the midst of all of the suspicion and the drama, the show still took its time actually revealing what truly happened to David Harbour’s character. As it turns out, he poisoned himself, telling Richard he loved him in the closing minutes. It was a conclusion to the story that made some sense, but does that make it any less depressing? Hardly. This is a conclusion that will clearly stick with people for some time, and as it turns out, this was a story about loneliness as much as solving a crime.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on DTF St. Louis, including if there is a chance at something more

What did you think about the events of the DTF St. Louis finale?

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