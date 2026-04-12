Is Marshals new tonight on CBS, delayed by Masters?

Is Marshals new tonight on CBS? Or, are we in a situation where we will see the Yellowstone spin-off of sorts delayed once again?

If you recall, it was not all that long ago where we saw the Luke Grimes drama pushed back in part due to the NCAA Tournament. This afternoon, the network aired the Masters, another sporting event that has a tendency to run long. Even though Rory McIlroy was declared the winner prior to 7:00 p.m. Eastern time, that did not mean that the schedule ran on time. There were still interviews and more that needed to take place, and that means that there will be a slight delay leading into 60 Minutes.

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So when will Marshals actually kick off? Based on the start time of 60 Minutes, a fair estimate is right around 8:15 Eastern time. This isn’t the biggest delay that the show has seen, but it is worth noting in advance. This also means that both Tracker and Watson after the fact are also going to be airing a little bit later.

To get a few more details now all about tonight’s Marshals episode, be sure to see the full synopsis below:

“Family Business” – When a federal judge and her family are the targets of a car bomb, the Marshals are assigned to guard them. Family secrets start to surface as the Marshals start to look into why someone would want this family dead, on MARSHALS, Sunday, April 12 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Marshals now, including other details on what is ahead

What do you most want to see on Marshals when the show does air tonight?

Are you sad that it is delayed ever so slightly? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some additional updates.

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