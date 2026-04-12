The Count of Monte Cristo episode 5 spoilers: ‘The Ball’

As you brace to see The Count of Monte Cristo episode 5 on PBS next week, there are a handful of things worth noting.

So, where do we begin? Well, it is certainly worth acknowledging at this point that we have reached the halfway point of the season and from here on out, everything will become all the more dramatic. We know that Edmond is in a place already where he is starting to turn his plans into reality and of course, the thought of that alone is tremendously exciting. It makes us think there are greater risks coming — and given that the next episode is titled “The Ball,” that gives you at least some sort of sense of what more could be coming.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see some further TV reactions and reviews!

To get a few more details on what is to come, be sure to check out the full The Count of Monte Cristo episode 5 synopsis below:

As Edmond continues to infiltrate the lives of his betrayers, he discovers more dark secrets that could destroy their reputations. Meanwhile, Mercedes, trapped in the middle of his revenge plot, begins to suspect his true identity.

Edmond’s identity being at risk is really one of those things that comes with the territory, and it also does serve as a reminder that you are eager to undergo some sort of dramatic plot like this, you have to be prepared for the worst-case scenario. What does vengeance mean to you? When you really stop to think about it, this is really one of the questions that has been at the center of The Count of Monte Cristo from the days of its source material onward. Sure, it has taken many forms ever since, but we do think that this is one of the more pure adaptations we have had an opportunity to really see.

What do you most want to see moving into The Count of Monte Cristo episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







