The Pitt season 2: Shawn Hatosy on Supriya Ganesh exit

There are not many details out there regarding how The Pitt season 2 will end, but one piece of information feels clear: Supriya Ganesh will not be returning. Dr. Samira Mohan was such a popular character and by virtue of that, there has been a lot of heartbreak and confusion among the show’s fan base from the moment the news came out.

Do we understand that there have been clues on the show about a possible exit for some time? Sure, but it also feels like a number of people have been surprised this departure is solidified — including some actors who are an active part of the show.

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Speaking in a new interview with Gold Derby, Shawn Hatosy made it clear that while he cannot speak to anything behind the scenes, he is certainly sad to see Ganesh gone, and the same can be said for his character:

“I can’t really comment because I don’t really know exactly what’s going on there, but [Abbot is] obviously disappointed … I’m disappointed just because of this dynamic [and] this relationship that they have … the writers teased these moments throughout season 1 and we explored it.”

It did feel for a while that the producers were setting up a potentially romantic dynamic for these two characters, even if it was hard to really imagine the show embracing it fully given the power dynamic at play here. Still, it was extremely fun to think about the idea that Mohan and Abbot could keep flirting with one another — even if they were not fully aware of it at the same time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Pitt, including some other updates on what is to come

How do you think that Mohan’s story is going to end on The Pitt season 2?

Do you think there is any chance that the producers reverse this decision? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back for some other updates soon.

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