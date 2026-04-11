The Pitt season 2 episode 15 (finale): Cliffhanger coming?

Given that so many of us are preparing to see The Pitt season 2 episode 15 on HBO Max, we understand the natural temptation to wonder about a cliffhanger. This is, after all, something that so many other shows love to do as often as they can. Why wouldn’t this one also look in the direction of that, as well?

Well, there is actually a pretty simple answer to this when you stop in and think about it: The Pitt is not like a lot of other shows. We don’t think that they really feel a lot of temptation to replicate what a lot of other people are doing. Also, just think about the format here!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more THE PITT reactions and reviews!

Basically, the only way that a show like this can really deliver an epic cliffhanger is if season 3 takes place almost immediately after the fact … and there is no real evidence that the show is about to do something like that. Otherwise, the passage of time between seasons makes it so that a lot of cliffhangers just aren’t going to have all that effective or interesting of a resolution. You really just move to the other side and within that, watch everyone move forward and focus on some other crises.

What do we need closure on in the finale?

That’s really rather simple: Whether or not Robby actually gets some help. Sure, we would love Santos and Langdon to get along, but that feels like something that does take time. While we are watching a lot of the doctors on their individual journeys, there is not necessarily a pressing need for a lot of them to rush to their end points. With Noah Wyle’s character there is urgency, mostly because we know he is about to leave.

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering The Pitt finale and what to expect

Do you think that The Pitt season 2 episode 15 is going to end with a cliffhanger?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







