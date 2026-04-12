The Capture season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at BBC One?

Following the events of the season 3 finale today on BBC One, is there a chance that we are going to see The Capture season 4 happen? Or, are we at the end of the road for Rachel Carey’s journey?

First and foremost, let’s just start off with what we know at present: Nothing has been decided one way or another. However, is there a chance? Certainly. This show is basically written as though each story is its own separate thing with a beginning, middle, and end. That format could always change, but we tend to think in the weeks ahead everyone will look at the performance of the series plus also what future stories could be told.

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Above all else, we tend to think that The Capture is one of those shows that will always be relevant, mostly because it can be set around a number of different current events. Sure, you have some established characters led by Carey, but you can always circle some in and out depending on what the story calls for.

As for when a season 2 could premiere…

Well, we do think that we are going to be waiting for a while. There was a wait of over three years between seasons 2 and 3, and we tend to think that we are being generous in the event we get to see the show back at some point in 2028. In the meantime, we’ll just have to sit back, wonder what if, and hope that there is another idea that comes to fruition.

(Remember that in the meantime, one of the best ways to help out a show like this long-term is to tell as many people as possible to check it out. Every single viewer does matter in the grand scheme of things.)

Do you want to see The Capture season 4 happen over at BBC One?

Do you have any story hopes? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

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