All’s Fair season 2 premiere date: An April 2026 update

Now that we are into the month of April, we do have to hope some more news on All’s Fair season 2 is coming sooner rather than later … right? Is there about to be something more to be excited about here?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just start by noting that there should be a lot of insight coming out on the show sooner rather than later. We anticipate that filming is starting off this spring and once that happens, it will be easier to speculate on everything else. Remember that for the time being, one cast member in Sarah Paulson is working on American Horror Story and through that, some things may need to be scheduled out if she plans on doing both shows.

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For now, we do still think that season 2 could premiere close to the end of the year, though that is not guaranteed. We do not anticipate any big updates in regards to a premiere date this month; if we find out anything beyond filming, it would be nice to hear a few more things in regards to the cast. Beyond the core group, would someone else stop by?

As for what we’d like to see coming up…

Well, it is not lost on us that the first season proved to be very-much polarizing for a lot of people out there. While there are some elements that need to be improved (the cheesy scenes with the cast together tossing around one-liners), there were some interesting, topical elements the first season touched on. If we were the producers, we would rely even heavier on powerhouses like Glenn Close and Naomi Watts moving forward. Also, Teyana Taylor has certainly shown even more of what she is capable of following her stint in One Battle After Another.

Related — Be sure to get some more news on All’s Fair right now

What do you most want to see on All’s Fair season 2 when it eventually comes back?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just, remember to keep coming back — there are some more updates coming up soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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