All’s Fair season 2: Will Glenn Close return?

There is no denying that the season 1 finale of All’s Fair on Hulu was absolute chaos, and we saw that expressed in many forms. Liberty’s relationship fell apart, Allura has big decisions to make about her future, and Carr blew up Dina’s entire life. She seemingly fabricated ways to oust her one-time mentor from her firm, and that is without even mentioning her being arrested for the murder of Lloyd Walton in the finale’s closing moments.

Earlier this season, there was a possible motive suggested for Dina to be involved, one that explored Walton’s family history beyond just the unspeakable act he committed against Emerald. We’re sure that Carr, with her deep pockets and abundant resources, did something to help ensure she ended up in cuffs. It is a tragic end for what may be the most relatable of characters in this glitzy law drama, and it is all enough to make you wonder about the future. Will Glenn Close be back?

First and foremost, let’s speak from a factual perspective. All’s Fair has been renewed already for a season 2, so that part of the equation is not a concern. Close is a busy and acclaimed actress, and we do not wish to take that for granted; yet, it is hard to imagine this cliffhanger being devised without assurances she would be back. The mystery is simply in what capacity.

As we look deep into the horizon, our personal theory is that Dina was set up through some flimsy evidence that Allura, Liberty, and Emerald will be able to eventually expose. It is also possible that Carr even expects this to happen, but feels even still like she presented enough of a cavalcade of malfeasance that Dina’s reputation is ruined forever. Through that, is a return possible, even if she is innocence? This is what we are left to ponder.

