All’s Fair season 2 premiere date hopes on Hulu

Following the big finale tonight on Hulu, what more is there to say when it comes to an All’s Fair season 2?

Before we dive too deep into anything in particular, it is worth starting off here with a reminder that the legal series starring Kim Kardashian, Niecy Nash-Betts, and others will be coming back for more. The question here is exactly when we will see it happen.

One thing that we are aware of already is that for almost everyone involved here, there are busy schedules that have to be arranged. Kardashian has a million different things happening at all times. Meanwhile, Sarah Paulson has another season of American Horror Story coming. Ryan Murphy himself has a number of other shows on the go and in the end, a lot will depend here on when production actually starts.

In theory, you can argue that All’s Fair could be back at some point before the end of the calendar year 2026. Realistically, though, it is our feeling that we could be seeing it back in early 2027.

What could be different about season 2?

Well, for starters, it is our hope that the show takes a look at some of the criticism and course-corrects. For example, the writing has not allowed Allura to have all that many opportunities to be vulnerable. Meanwhile, at the same time, we do think there needs to be at least some sort of attempt to ground Carr in something that feels more realistic. We understand that the show is camp and really fun, but at the same time you can’t just make a character for sole purpose of getting off some great memes.

What do you most want to see moving into All’s Fair season 2 at Hulu, no matter when it airs?

