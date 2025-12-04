All’s Fair star Sarah Paulson reacts to negative reviews

There is no question that All’s Fair has an overwhelming success for Hulu since it premiered, and that is one reason why it has a season 2 already. The series is over-the-top and campy at times, but it also feels like that is the point!

If there is anyone in the case who understands this, we tend to think that it is Sarah Paulson. How can it not be? The actress has been a part of some absolutely bonkers stuff since joining the show as Carr, including a really descriptive monologue about her cat on this past episode. We don’t understand her character’s motivations all of the time, but how much of that is really the point?

Speaking now to Variety, here is more of what Paulson had to say about her experience making the show, and also the backlash from critics:

“Does anybody like to get reviews from the critics that are not stellar? No … It’s always a wild thing to put the thing you’ve been working on out into the world for people to determine its value. But I feel like what matters to me is the absolute unbridled joy and fun we have had making and promoting the show. There’s not a single thing or person in the world that could change that.”

Now, of course our question is whether or not Carr continues in this world after the season. While it does feel like she has let at least some of her personal grudges go, others remain … and we tend to think that she holds onto a lot of them for a really long period of time. This is what makes her a constant engine of chaos!

