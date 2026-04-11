Boston Blue season 1 episode 15 promo: See Baez, Danny reunite!

Many of you out there are likely very-much aware already of the fact that Boston Blue season 1 episode 15 is going to serve as a reunion of sorts. After all, this is where Danny Reagan and Maria Baez are joining forces once more! We have known for a while that Marisa Ramirez would be back this season, just as we’ve hoped that there will be more of her in a season 2, as well.

For now, we should just go ahead and note what has brought her back to Beantown in the first place, and at first glance, of course it is about a case. How could it not be? Where things get a bit more interesting is when you dive further underneath the surface…

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If you head over to the link here now, you can see the larger Boston Blue promo that sets the stage for what is to come and within that, you see a couple of sweet moments for Danny and Baez — and beyond that, him hoping that they can mix business with pleasure at some point before she goes back to New York City.

Why does she ever have to leave?

That is the thing the two do need to figure out if they want the relationship to work. While it shouldn’t just be on Maria to leave, at the same time we recognize Danny is the focal point of the show and at this point, he isn’t going to head back to Boston. It is hard to imagine that they are able to going to have a long-distance relationship forever. The more settled that Danny becomes in his new city, the more we think that she could consider heading up. There is no guarantee it happens, but of course we imagine that there are going to be more and more conversations over time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Boston Blue now, including what else is ahead

What are you most eager to see moving into Boston Blue season 1 episode 15?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, come back — there are more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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