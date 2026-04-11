Boston Blue season 1 episode 15 spoilers: Why Baez is back

If you are not aware for whatever reason, there is one extremely great reason to be excited about Boston Blue season 1 episode 15 over at CBS — the return of Marisa Ramirez as Maria Baez! She has recurred here and there throughout the season and of course, it has been nice to be reminded of that part of Danny’s life.

Unfortunately, here is where things do start to become a little more complicated. This is a life that to this point, has existed mostly in New York City. Meanwhile, he’s on his way to becoming a full-fledged part of Boston PD. Can he and Baez really figure things out long-term? Or, is there a way that she spends more time up in Beantown? These are the questions we’re left to wonder as we move into the next story.

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To get a few more details on what is to come, remember to check out the full Boston Blue season 1 episode 15 synopsis below:

“For Those Who Weren’t Heard” – When a Brooklyn homicide leads to a dangerous cross‑city case, Danny and Lena reunite with Danny’s former NYPD partner Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) to uncover the truth and protect a vulnerable victim. Meanwhile, separate investigations test personal loyalties and moral boundaries as the team confronts difficult family dynamics, on the CBS Original series BOSTON BLUE, Friday, April 17 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

For those who want more Blue Bloods cameos before the end of the season, the biggest thing that we can say is that Bridget Moynahan should be turning up one more time. After that, who knows what is going to happen in season 2? The show has been renewed, so you do not have to worry about that.

What do you most want to see moving into Boston Blue season 1 episode 15 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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