For All Mankind season 5 episode 4 spoilers: Life after death

As we move into For All Mankind season 5 episode 4 on Apple TV next week, one storyline has to be front and center: Moving forward. Ed Baldwin is dead, and obviously that is as big of a game-changer as anything that the show has ever done. Was it time? Absolutely but with him gone, one of the nexus points for the series’ storytelling has departed along with him.

Because of this, what we are going to be seeing moving forward is exactly how a lot of these characters are going to react to what happened. It is something that could play out with Alex over the course of the rest of the season in some ways, but we are also dealing simultaneously with the immediate aftermath, as well.

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Now that we’ve said all of this, here is where we do have to issue a reminder that even though things are sad, the story will move forward. There are technology achievements and struggles happening left and right. To get a few more details now on what is ahead here, be sure to check out the full For All Mankind season 5 episode 4 synopsis below:

Alex takes Ed’s advice and finds a new project to focus on, a job at Helios.

Ultimately, we do hope that Alex becomes all the more important and beyond that, there are some great opportunities to explore all of Helios through her lens. We recognize that there is a season 6 coming, with it serving as the final one. Our general feeling is that a lot of the story ahead is going to build to this particular moment.

Related – Get some more news on For All Mankind, including Joel Kinnaman discussing Ed’s death

What do you most want to see moving into For All Mankind season 5 episode 4 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are more updates on the way here soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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