is Sheriff Country new tonight on CBS, April 10, 2026?

Is Sheriff Country new tonight on CBS? Well, we recognize that after a recent break due to the NCAA Tournament, there is going to be an eagerness to get some more of the spin-off and soon.

Now, this is where we come to what is the good and bad news. First and foremost, let’s just start by stating the following: You will be seeing the Morena Baccarin show on the air tonight! However, it is going to be coming a little bit later than planned. Due to a special about the Artemis II spacecraft, season 1 episode 14 is now slated to air at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time. It is not a huge delay, but it is still a delay nonetheless for people on Eastern and Central time.

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So what will this episode actually contain? Take a look at the synopsis below, but disregard the start time.

“Show of Force” – During Edgewater’s Blood Moon Festival, Sheriff Mickey races to stop a suspected serial killer targeting young women. Meanwhile, a shocking discovery propels deputy Cassidy into the crosshairs of the case, on SHERIFF COUNTRY, Friday, April 10 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Of course, it is perfect that the producers are putting together something a little bit creepy and sinister surrounding the blood moon, mostly because it is the perfect symbol for this sort of thing. (Also, remember for a moment here that Survivor 50 just did something similar for that very reason.) There are a number of episodes coming in the weeks that follow this; for those unaware, there are 20 episodes set for the season, and the finale is currently slated to air on May 22.

What do you want to see when it comes to tonight’s Sheriff Country episode?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a number of other updates ahead.

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