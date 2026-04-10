The Last Thing He Told Me season 3: Is it renewed, canceled?

Following the big season 2 finale today on Apple TV, is there a chance that we get The Last Thing He Told Me season 3 down the road? Is there any story still to tell?

Well, first and foremost here, let’s just break down where things actually stand at the streaming service — to be specific, the fact that there is no season 3 renewal officially out there. Is there still a chance this happens? Sure, but it is also not that much of a sure thing. It will depend not just on ratings, but also the desire for the cast, crew, and producers to keep going.

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What we will at least say here is that thanks to Quinn, you can argue that there are some “loose ends” that could be addressed on the show moving forward. At the same time, the reunion with Owen could be seen as satisfying enough and if you want to imagine that the family has no more drama, you can certainly do that. We tend to view the finale as a great “one way or another” ending, meaning that season 2 could work as either an ending or a setup for something more.

As for how long a renewal decision could take here, our general feeling is that something is going to be decided, one way or another, over the next three or fourth months. Apple has shown to be patient as they figure out the futures of some of their shows, and they have the luxury of doing that with so many other hits. They can analyze the numbers, figure out budgets, and then have larger discussions with creatives over some of what they want the future to hold.

Do you want to see The Last Thing He Told Me season 3 eventually happen?

What sort of story could you imagine playing out? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates coming up down the road.

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