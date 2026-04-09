is 9-1-1: Nashville new tonight on ABC, April 9, 2026?

Is 9-1-1: Nashville new tonight on ABC? Of course, we do not blame anyone who wants some more insight on the future of the freshman drama, and sooner rather than later. Because we are getting closer to the all-important May sweeps ratings period, you can argue that this is the perfect time for some more substantial details to drop all about the future of these characters.

Unfortunately, this is where we have to come in here and say to not necessarily expect said details anytime soon. After all, the spin-off is not on the air tonight, and the same goes for the rest of the franchise at the same time. The plan is to bring the shows back on April 30, whereas you can expect the finales to come your way on May 7.

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So ultimately, what can you expect through the final episodes? Obviously, one of the biggest narratives is going to be just a non-stop surge of action, as this is one of the things that this particular franchise does really well. It is going to be mixed with drama and some high-stakes character arcs.

Can you expect some cliffhangers near the finale?

Don’t be shocked if that happens, if for no other reason than that both parts of the franchise have been renewed already! That means that in the end, characters’ lives could be left up in the air and for the Nashville show in particular, we wouldn’t be shocked if there are some larger changes. There is always a chance that the producers behind the scenes are still working out the overall equilibrium here, let alone what they want the series to look like in the long-term.

What do you most want to see moving into 9-1-1: Nashville when the show comes back on the air?

Do you think there will be some big stuff here moving into the finale? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates on the way.

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