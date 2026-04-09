Is 9-1-1 new tonight on ABC, April 9, 2026?

Is 9-1-1 new tonight on ABC? We know that we have been rather lucky to get a nice consecutive number of stories as of late. With that, is the trend about to continue?

Well, first things first, we have to kick things off here by sharing the bad news: While there is still more coming before season 9 wraps up for good, you are going to be waiting for a little while to see it. According to the folks at the network, the plan at present is for us to see the first-responder drama back on the air come April 30. There are only two episodes left, meaning that the remainder of the story here is going to be on somewhat of an island.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get even more TV reactions and reviews!

So what sort of emergencies are going to be seeing moving forward? Well, based on the promo we saw last week, we know already that one of the primary ones is going to be tied to a child who has found himself stuck atop a high-wire act. How in the world did he get there? We certainly think that the 118 is going to be able to get him down, but we also do not want to sit here and say that this is totally devoid of risk.

Meanwhile, at the same time Maddie is going to be spending her part of the story reckoning with a few problems of her own — to be specific, we are talking here about an emergency where a boat could end up exploding after falling off of its latch.

Is it a bummer that there are no more personal stories to tease for the moment? Sure, but at the same time, 9-1-1 rarely spoils that some of thing in its previews. Often, you are stuck waiting instead.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to 9-1-1 right now, including other scoop on what is ahead

What do you most want to see on 9-1-1 when season 9 does return?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are some more updates coming up soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







