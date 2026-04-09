Daredevil: Born Again season 2 episode 5: Is Vanessa Fisk dead?

As we brace ourselves for the arrival of Daredevil: Born Again season 2 episode 5 on Disney+, it definitely feels like there is one key question we need an answer to: Is Vanessa Fisk actually gone?

After all, the events of episode 4 strongly indicated that she could be a goner due to the events with Bullseye at the boxing match. It is also one of those catalysts that will cause the story with Wilson Fisk to level up beyond where it has been. This is a man who has thought he has everything, whether it be his physical strength or his position of power within New York City.

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Ultimately, we do think that episode 5 is going to give closure on all of this, but it is important to remember this: We think the story changes for Vincent D’Onofrio’s character no matter what as we move forward. Doesn’t it have to? This is an act that will lead to consequences, and also perhaps a downward spiral that will get a lot worse for certain people before it ever gets better. That could easily be the case for Matt Murdock.

Is there a way that a Vanessa death would bring in a lot of stuff from the comics? We’d argue that for now, the simple answer is “maybe.” The show has already deviated from some of the ways she perishes in various versions of the story but, like with most Marvel live-action properties, we do think the producers are looking closely at the source material and trying to figure out how to spin it into the narrative where they can. Matt has a lot to be concerned about this season, and that goes beyond just his life.

Related – See some more discussion heading into Daredevil: Born Again season 3 right now

What do you most want to see moving into Daredevil: Born Again season 2 episode 5?

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This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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