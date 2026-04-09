Top Chef: Carolinas episode 6 preview: Will Jennifer still stay?

Following what we saw tonight on Bravo, do you want to learn more about what is ahead on Top Chef: Carolinas episode 6?

Well, first and foremost, we do still have to say that we are legitimately surprised that Jennifer is still in the competition. The whole of episode 5 seemed to be set up under the premise that she would take the judges’ invitation to be on a future season and walk away. That didn’t happen, but she does have to take part in every Quickfire the rest of the way. If that does not happen, she will be asked to leave the competition.

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Based on the preview for what is ahead, there is actually no direct evidence that Jen is going to face any further obstacles. We know that some other chefs have agreed to lend her a helping hand in Quickfires, and that may be enough to allow her to stay put and put her all into the Elimination Challenges. The problem is that we don’t think that her injury is not going to be getting that much better as she continues to compete — it is certainly a story to watch.

As for what else is going to be coming…

Well, it seems as though whole hog barbecue is going to be a key factor in what is ahead, and this is going to be arguably one of the most challenging tasks for almost everyone left in the competition. This is a really traditional form of cooking in the region, and you do not want to do anything that takes away from that. Really, it feels like this task is all about honoring the ingredients you have while still finding a way to elevate it. In a way, this is what the best Top Chef stars have always managed to figure out.

What did you think about the overall events of Top Chef: Carolinas episode 6?

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