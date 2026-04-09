Paradise season 3 video: Another new look at filming!

For those out there who have not heard for whatever reason, there is some great work being done already when it comes to Paradise season 3. After all, filming is now officially underway for the Hulu show!

In a new post on Twitter, you can see another look behind the scenes featuring a lot of the crew members who make the magic happen on the Sterling K. Brown show. Filming is going to take place over the course of the next several months, and we imagine that there are a lot of people who are going to put their absolute all into making this happen, and for good reason. Even if this wasn’t the potential final season, we imagine that everyone would give it their best. Now, there is more incentive to do that than ever before.

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There is no question that all of this is really fantastic news to get but at the same time, we also do have to sit back here and be well-aware of the fact that there probably won’t be much else shared from the set. Given the potential multiverse / time-travel twists at the heart of the show now, you almost have to keep things even more of a secret than you ever did before.

Will the wait for the show’s return be long?

Well, for now we’re sticking with our previously-established prediction that we will likely return to Paradise moving into the late winter or the spring. Hulu has done great making the first two seasons an annual event. Because of when filming is starting up, there is potential now for that to happen all over again here.

Related – Get some other discussion now on Paradise, including the latest season 3 premiere date hopes

What are you the most eager to see heading into Paradise season 3 when it arrives?

Do you think we are going to get closure with all these stories? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

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