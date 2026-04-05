Paradise season 3 premiere date: An April 2026 update

Several days have transpired now since the end of Paradise season 2 and with that in mind, let’s just say that we miss the show already. How can we not? There were so many twists and based simply on how the finale ended, it feels almost impossible to predict now where the series is going to go.

Can we make a few guesses? Absolutely, with the first one being that we are going to play around with time to some extent — but not to the point that the writing loses sight on the characters. We have a hard time imagining that creator Dan Fogelman wants to deviate too much from his approach, though we recognize that there are multiple timelines and/or universes that have already been opened up.

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So what more regarding all of this, or the potential future of the series in general, could we hear about by the time we get to the end of April? Well, this is where things get a little bit complicated. Our hope here remains that we could be learning at least a few more things regarding the next chapter of the Sterling K. Brown series soon, but we certainly will not be getting anything akin to a release date. Filming is going to be taking place throughout the months to come, so you at least don’t have to worry about there being some impossibly-long wait between seasons.

Our general feeling is that Hulu is going to keep pushing in the direction of a late winter / early spring return for Paradise season 3. Even if there is no guarantee we get it, that’s still something reasonably nice to hope for at present.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Paradise now, including more thoughts on the future via Sterling K. Brown

When do you want to see Paradise season 3 eventually arrive on Hulu?

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