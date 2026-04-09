The White Lotus season 4 premiere date: An April 2026 update

Is there a chance we will hear more about The White Lotus season 4 between now and the end of April? Of course, we recognize there are reasons aplenty to want more info soon, especially given the rather-simple fact that production is happening over the months ahead.

First and foremost, we would love to imagine that there will be some sort of further update on the HBO show in the near future. However, is there anything more that can really be shared at this point without giving something major away? We’ve heard of about a million different people who are going to be a part of the story already, and the only real mystery remains whether or not a returning cast member will be coming back. There may not be or if there is, Mike White could want that under wraps for a little while.

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For now, what we would say in looking to a possible premiere is rather simple: We do have to prepare to be patient for a good while. There is almost a zero-percent chance that the folks at the network share much of anything here until after filming is done, and that may not be close to the end of the year. Our feeling is that the France-set story is likely going to arrive at some point in either the spring or the summer of next year.

One thing we are really eager to hear about personally is rather easy to spell out: What will the theme be for the next chapter of the story? We do tend to think that wealth will be a big part of it but at the same time, is it how money impacts who you are? Is it about status, family history, or something else altogether?

What do you most want to see on The White Lotus season 4 when the show does arrive?

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