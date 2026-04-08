The Testaments series premiere: Why did Elisabeth Moss return?

There were a lot of big twists and surprises through the first three episodes of The Testaments on Hulu and yet, the big one is Elisabeth Moss. The Hulu series was really careful throughout the promotion of the show to never mention June’s return and with that, it may have been a surprise to eventually see her.

What do we know about her? Well, at this point, let’s just remember here that she is still working to try and stop Gilead, and one of her ways to do that now seems to be tied to Daisy. We don’t think it is any coincidence that this new member of Mayday is at the same school with June’s daughter Hannah (now known as Agnes), and also under the tutelage of Aunt Lydia.

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Speaking to Variety, Moss did go further into why the decision was ultimately made to bring her character into the new show:

“We kind of followed our hearts, honestly … It wasn’t even like a big discussion about, should she or should she not [come back]? One of the differences from the book is that the timeline is different. So Margaret put ‘The Testaments’ 15 years ahead, but we don’t do that. I think it’s four years, so it’s even that long. So it made more sense to have June in it, as opposed to she’s off in a completely different place. She’s still active in the world. It wasn’t a discussion of whether or not to do it.”

Ultimately, we still think that Agnes is going to be the focal point of the show, but could we see more of June here and there? Let’s just say that for now, we would almost count on it.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Testaments and what is ahead

What did you think about the events of The Testaments premiere?

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