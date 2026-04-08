Is Jessie T. Usher leaving The Boys and is A-Train dead?

We knew that The Boys season 5 was going to take some big swings and kill off some people — and boy, did they do that right away with A-Train!

At the end of the final season’s very first episode, we saw what could be considered the final redemption for the one-time member of the Seven. After joining forces with Annie (though also being too afraid to step directly into the fire), he eventually worked in order to help save Hughie and the others. However, he squared off with Homelander and did not live to see the other side.

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So while it is sad to lose an actor of Usher’s caliber, it makes sense for him to go this way — and he also knew it was coming for a long time. Speaking to TVLine, here is some of what the actor had to say, noting that he thought about A-Train’s demise during season 4:

“Every decision he made dug his hole a little bit deeper, so I went to Eric Kripke and said, look, I personally don’t see a reasonable way out … Like, I don’t see him surviving … what he’s doing right now in any shape or form. What are we going to do because, you know, we’re all expecting to do Season 5? And he was like, ‘To be honest with you, I don’t know. We’re not going to deal with it in Season 4, we’re going to just deal with it in Season 5.’ In that moment, I knew that that was the start of the end.”

Ultimately, A-Train became someone we ended up loving over the years, even if we hated him from the pilot. Consider his growth a real testament to both Kripke’s writing and Usher’s overall performance.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Boys, including what else is ahead in season 5

Are you going to miss A-Train through the rest of The Boys?

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This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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