The Testaments season 1 episode 3: Who is Daisy, really?

It does feel fair to say at this point that The Testaments season 1 episode 3 dropped an enormous amount of information on all fronts. We have seen Aunt Lydia’s school and at the same time, started to understand where Agnes fits within the structure of Gilead now. She is in a really terrifying time in her life and of course, we are worried that things are going to be getting worse long before they get better.

So is there any glimmer of hope for June’s daughter? Well, let’s just say that it may be tied in some way to Daisy, the newcomer to the school who just so happens to have a pretty complicated past. She grew up in Toronto, her late parents worked with Mayday … and she’s spent some time with June?

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Well, here is where we do give the producers a ton of credit here for finding a way to actually give us a little bit of Elisabeth Moss in the first few episodes, especially when there was no public information out there that she would be a part of the spin-off. We imagine that there are also going to be a lot of questions out there when it comes to June and Daisy’s true relationship. We recognize that there can be assumptions made based on the source material, but who is to say that this is going to be the case on the show? Anything could change.

Ultimately, we recognize now that Daisy is effectively a mole determined to stop Gilead from begin. However, there are some questions, including what led to her taking on this particular job and whether Aunt Lydia could be secretly involved. Let’s just cross our fingers and hope that more information is coming out soon…

Related – Learn more information now regarding The Testaments, including what the long-term future could be

What did you think about the events of The Testaments season 1 episode 3 overall?

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