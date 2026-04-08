Is Steve Howey leaving High Potential after finale? Is Wagner dead?

Is Steve Howey poised to leave High Potential following the season 2 finale? From what we saw tonight it certainly does not seem like everything is set up well for Wagner by any means…

For now, what we know is that Wagner was bleeding out big time by the time that Morgan discovered him, and there is nothing about this that can lead anyone with a sense of relative security over the future. The show has been renewed for a season 3 already, but the character’s survival is nowhere near as set in stone.

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Speaking to TV Insider about some of what we saw in the finale tonight, here is at least some of what star Kaitlin Olson had to say:

Those characters, we’ve definitely not seen the last of Jennifer [Jason Leigh] and Clancy [Brown] because I strongly believe that the Roman thing needs to reveal itself sooner rather than later, or people are going to start to get annoyed. People like me. But it’s very up in the [air]. I’m not even giving you a spoiler or not because we don’t know yet. We don’t know. There’s probably a hospital close by, but boy, was he stabbed a lot [with] lots of blood.

Of course, we tend to think that there are going to be emotional reckonings ahead for a lot of people after the fact, mostly because if Wagner is gone, doesn’t this mean that Morgan is going to have vengeance on her mind? We already know a good bit about just how dangerous Willa is and moving forward, there is a clear chance things could evolve even more…

Here is what is assured…

Even if Wagner does come back, it will not be a series regular. That is according to a report from Deadline.

Related – When is a High Potential season 3 going to eventually premiere?

What did you think about the overall events of the High Potential season 2 finale on ABC?

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