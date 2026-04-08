Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, April 8, 2026?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? To go along with that, what can we also say about both Chicago Fire and then also Chicago PD? We had new episodes last week across the board and through that, we of course would like to keep the momentum going.

Now, this is where we do have to unfortunately share the good news that starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, the franchise will resume with three hours of content once more. There may be stuff to be excited about across the board but in general, we have to admit that the Med story has most of our attention. How can it not when we consider where the story is right now? Dr. Charles’ life is in grave danger, and we do have to worry about whether or not Oliver Platt is going to be gone for good. (He is an original cast member, so of course we would love to be seeing him stick around still for the long-term.)

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To get a little more news about all three of these shows, just go ahead and look at the synopses below…

Chicago Med season 11 episode 17, “Altered States” – The doctors at Gaffney work to save one of their own in critical danger; Hannah finds herself at odds with the ob-gyn who will fill in for her maternity leave.

Chicago Fire season 14 episode 17, “Sway” – After a devastating fire erupts at a surgery centre, Kidd works to hunt down the true cause; Violet, Novak and Vasquez grapple with shifting relationships; Molly’s hosts its first trivia night.

Chicago PD season 13 episode 17, “Partners” – Tensions between Voight and Imani begin to form when a series of ATM robberies hits the city.

If there is one bit of bad news to report now, it is that there is a hiatus coming after these episodes — we will have more on possible return dates a little bit later.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago Med and the rest of the franchise tonight?

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