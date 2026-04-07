The Morning Show season 5 premiere date: An April 2026 update

Is there a chance we are going to be learning more about The Morning Show season 5 between now and the end of the month?

As per usual within a story like this, there are a wide array of different things to share here — but let’s begin with a reminder that the Reese Witherspoon – Jennifer Aniston show is actively in production! Our hope remains that this batch of episodes will be coming out by the first half of next year — anything more than that feels, at least for now, like a little bit of false hope.

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After all, remember here that The Morning Show is one of those series that takes a good bit of time to come together, and it is certainly not put together within a super-short amount of time. Filming takes several months and from there you’ve got post-production, promotion, and a whole lot more. It will be a miracle if there is any more info dropped this April, mostly because Apple likely has zero need to reveal something this far in advance.

As for what the story will be coming up…

Well, there are a number of details that are still unclear; yet, at the same time, it is our hope that we are going to continue to see the series look at the complicated relationship between the morning news and the public. We are also still hoping for somewhat of a back-to-basics approach here, given that the relationship between Bradley and Alex remains one of the most important parts of the show. The more that Witherspoon and Aniston spend time on-screen together, the better the final product here is. That is, after all, a big part of what we have come to see here time and time again.

Related – Get some more of the latest The Morning Show season 5 casting news right now

What do you most want to see moving into The Morning Show season 5 when it arrives?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back here for some other updates.

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