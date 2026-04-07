Paradise season 3 filming begins; premiere date hopes

Even though the Paradise season 2 finale aired on Hulu just over a week ago, we still have more news to report on the future. After all, filming is now officially underway!

In a post on Instagram, creator Dan Fogelman confirmed the great news by sharing an image of star Sterling K. Brown on set. Filming is likely going to be taking place across the next several months and while there won’t be a premiere-date announcement for some time, our feeling is that we will see it return come February or March of next year, provided that there are no unexpected interruptions along the way.

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If you are not aware, all signs at present do indicate that the third season of the show is likely to be the final one, especially since Brown has noted that by the time the upcoming finale airs, there will not be story left to tell with these characters.

First and foremost, we really just think that the show has to figure out now what sort of story to tell regarding Xavier and Alex. Sinatra seemed to believe that him using the super-computer is the only way to save the future … but does that mean changing the past? We do tend to think that one of the big struggles at the heart of the show is going to be what sort of ramifications come with playing God, as this is the sort of thing that could lead to an unintentional butterfly effect of chaos. We know that Paradise has managed to include science fiction into its story but in the end, our general feeling is that the characters will remain the most important thing.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding Paradise now, including other talk about Sinatra’s future

What are you most eager to see heading into Paradise season 3, now that production is underway?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some other updates.

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