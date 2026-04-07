The Studio season 2 spoilers: More details on Madonna arc

While we may still be waiting for a while to see The Studio season 2 arrive at Apple TV, it does still feel rather nice to have something new to share. As a matter of fact, we may be willing to bet that this is one of the crazier industry-centric stories of the year.

Remember that once-proposed Madonna biopic that was poised to star Julia Garner? Well, that may still be happening — at least in a fictionalized version. We knew that the pop icon was going to be premiering on the Seth Rogen comedy, but a report from Variety sheds more light on it. The publication notes that Madonna will be in two episodes, in part as she works, alongside Garner, to promote the biopic at a festival in Italy. This is about as meta as a story is going to be, as the show is clearly setting it up here where the movie is actually happening.

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How did The Studio managed to sell both Garner and Madonna both on the idea? That is a part of what makes all this so intriguing, and that is without even noting that Donald Glover may also be involved. A lot may just be tied to the overall quality of season 1 and beyond that, the eagerness for a lot of big names to poke fun at what can be at times a frustrating industry.

The only real concern we have for the show is this: How in the world do you top this for a possible season 3? You have one of the biggest pop stars of all time appearing on your show for the first time in decades, and also taking on a story almost entirely based in reality. The bar is now sky-high.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Studio now, including what else is set to be coming

What do you think about this whole story regarding Madonna and The Studio season 2?

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