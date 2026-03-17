The Studio season 2 premiere date: A March 2026 update

We have made it now past the halfway point of March — by virtue of that, is there more to share regarding The Studio season 2?

Of course, we would love nothing more than to sit back and say that you are going to be seeing more of the Seth Rogen comedy sooner rather than later — especially since season 1 was so acclaimed and won so many awards. Yet, we unfortunately aren’t quite at a spot just yet where said announcements can be made. We are pleased to know that the cast and crew are fairly deep into production, and that there are going to be some more big names coming back much in the same way that we saw it in season 1.

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For now, what we will say is that we would be fortunate to see The Studio return this fall, and with that, we could get more specifics regarding a date over the summer. At the end of the day, though, we are acutely aware of the fact that Apple is going to have full control as to when the series returns. If they think it is better suited for them to hold onto it a little bit longer, they are more than entitled to do that.

Insofar as the overall story goes for season 2, what we are perhaps a bit more curious about is whether Seth Rogen cares about long-form character development, or if the show will continue to feel a little bit more like Curb Your Enthusiasm where it is simply focusing a little bit more on laughs, hijinks, and satirizing an industry where there is a lot of room for it. We could end up seeing a little bit of both?

The one thing we know for sure is that we’re going to miss Catherine O’Hara greatly. May she rest in peace.

What are you most eager to dive into at this point regarding The Studio season 2?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

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