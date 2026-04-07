Australian Survivor: Redemption episode 22 preview: Jackson in danger?

As we brace ourselves to see Australian Survivor: Redemption episode 22, it does feel as though there is a central narrative. Is it now Jackson versus everyone else left in the game?

Well, things are certainly not looking great for him now that Keeley is out of the game. The amount of options that he has now are significantly fewer than he did once upon a time. He may be in a spot where he has to win out for the rest of the game. Why would Loz, Sally, or Caleb keep him over each other? He is the biggest physical threat remaining, and he also has the best overall resume. Has he always been at the top of the numbers? No, but he is responsible for the Ben vote, easily one of the biggest moves of the season. He also willingly joined a group where he would not be the biggest target, and there is a good bit of intelligence that went into that.

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Of course, where things get tricky for a big guy like Jackson is that a lot of the final challenges are endurance-based, and they do not always benefit someone like his build.

Meanwhile, what we know from the other players is that Caleb wants to take Loz to the end (or at least he did before a part of the episode tonight), which makes sense given that he may be able to beat her. Really, we think that Caleb could beat either one of them.

Are any of the final four the best players this season?

Well, we do tend to think that there is an argument out there about this! None of them are the most exciting players this season, but there is something to be said about knowing where to hide amongst the other players … and knowing when to strike.

What do you most want to see moving into Australian Survivor: Redemption episode 22?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates soon.

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