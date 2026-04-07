Is Gina Torres leaving Memory of a Killer? Is Linda Grant dead?

Following the finale tonight on Fox, have we seen the end of Gina Torres as Linda Grant a.k.a. the Ferryman?

We will say that going into the episode, we absolutely anticipated that this story arc would be complete. Sure, we recognized that we would love to see Torres around long-term, given the fact that she’s a tremendous actress and this was a totally different role for her. The producers also did a nice job keeping the reveal a secret for as long as they could. Grant had a good motive for wanting to take out Angelo, mostly because it started as something quite simple: Revenge. That is almost always going to make for one of the most compelling arcs most of the time.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get even more big TV reactions and reviews!

Ultimately, the whole saying about revenge does still hold true, as you often have to dig two graves. Grant likely knew that from the start, and she was ultimately taken out before the end of the episode. She is now gone at Angelo’s hand, but she warned him that even still, his nightmare was “only just beginning.”

Here is the twist

Even though Grant is gone, the question still remains: Who is the “daughter” that Joe is speaking of? Well, as it turns out, it was his own! Maria now knows more of the truth when it comes to everything that he has done, and this is something that he now has to explain. It is a really great cliffhanger and way to set up the next chapter, but we will still say that we are going to very-much miss Torres on here. It is hard not to when you think about everything that she did bring to this world over the past several weeks.

Related – Be sure to learn more about Memory of a Killer being renewed

What did you think about the events of the Memory of a Killer season 1 finale on Fox tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







