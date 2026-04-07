Alien: Earth season 2 premiere date: An April 2026 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear something more about Alien: Earth season 2 between now and the end of April? It may go without saying, but there is already a lot of conversation out there about the next chapter of the FX saga.

Before we get too far into this, we do think that we have to go ahead and share the bad news here: We are going to be waiting for a while in order to see it. This is a series that does take a good while to make and of course, that is before you throw in here a rather long post-production window. The good news, however, is that filming is going to start taking place this spring, meaning that the cast and crew could be done by the time we get to the fall.

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So, for now, we are still moving forward with the thinking that Alien: Earth season 2 is likely to come out at some point moving into the summer of next year, and that is if we are lucky. This is a show that will require a lot of patience, basically because it is the equivalent of an elaborate feature film and then some.

We have said this in the past, but there is one thing in particular that we are really hoping to dive into more when it comes to the second season, and it is simply more aliens beyond just the xenomorphs. We have a reasonable sense already as to who they are through the movies and this show. There is still an open canvas out there of a lot of other people and with that, there is still so much to explore.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Alien: Earth now

What are you most eager to see at this point entering Alien: Earth season 2 when it airs?

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