Survivor 50 episode 7 sneak peek: A Coach, Rizo alliance?

With Survivor 50 episode 7 is coming to CBS in just a couple of days, what better time to dive into some newly-released sneak peeks from CBS? We are getting a chance to better understand the shape of the game, and that includes some veteran players making an easy mistake.

After all, remember that if production was willing to cast someone like Rizo on back-to-back seasons, they probably did so for good reason. This isn’t just recently bias; Rizo played hard, made moves, and is the sort of player production wants. He even told people this season that he was cutthroat!

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Ultimately, this is where we give a slight eye-roll to Coach, who is entertaining but seemingly incapable of deviating from his past games. One thing that we’ve seen from him is this constant need to take in a ward / co-coach / someone under his wing. We saw this with Tyson the first time he played and to some extent, even in Heroes vs. Villains. Then, he had Brandon in South Pacific, who he was able to manipulate for a long time. He seems to think he can do something similar to Rizo, who is doing a lot to gas him up as a legend.

If you head over to the link here, you can see Coach wanting to make some “dangerous” moves with the RizGod in the game. Could this work for him? Sure, but we think that Coach, more than anyone, should be wary of working with an unknown. This is a guy who experienced something like this first-hand with Russell back in season 20!

As for another preview…

Well, let’s just say that Tiffany wants revenge after being completely lied to by Jonathan, and we do think that she is going to work hard to get it. However, she recognizes that she has to play it cool right now. Sure, people like Survivor, but we think it hurts worse with Jonathan because he has this perception of being an honest player. That may make it harder to explain himself later.

Related – Get more details of what’s ahead on this Survivor 50 episode

Who do you think is going to be voted out on Survivor 50 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more updates.

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