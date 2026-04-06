Tulsa King season 4 premiere date: An April 2026 update

Is there a chance we are going to hear something more about a Tulsa King season 4 premiere date between now and the end of April? How much of a case is there to make regarding an announcement?

Honestly, the first thing that we can say here is rather simple, and that is the fact that behind the scenes, we tend to think that these episodes are firmly now in post-production. We are building towards a time in which they will eventually air, and it is really just a matter of when.

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Is it going to be this month? Absolutely not, as the editing process takes months and even when it is done, Paramount+ likely is not going to hurry a release along. Just remember for a moment that season 3 of Tulsa King premiered back in September 2025, and we tend to think that season 4 is set for a late August / September start. They could air it before then but at the same time, they do have some other shows to hold down the metaphorical fort in the immediate future. You’ve got The Dutton Ranch premiering next month for example and beyond that, the third season of Lioness, which we expect to see over the course of the summer.

The big thing we are curious about

Is season 4 here going to be the final one? That remains to be seen but for the time being, we have to consider anything possible. Our personal feeling, though, is that the Sylvester Stallone will get at least one more chapter, though a season 6 could be in play, as well. In general, though, we have not seen many properties from the greater Taylor Sheridan universe go longer than five seasons … but there have been complicated reasons for that.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Tulsa King right now, including the altest on the spin-off

What do you most want to see moving into Tulsa King season 4 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are some other updates ahead.

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