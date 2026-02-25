Tulsa King spin-off with Samuel L. Jackson now titled Frisco King

We knew that a Tulsa King spin-off would be coming to Paramount+, but let’s just say that this is far from the same show it once was.

According to a new report from Deadline, the Samuel L. Jackson series is no longer titled NOLA King, and is shifting its central setting radically. Rather than being in New Orleans, it appears as though the series is going to be set now in Frisco, Texas. With that, the series has a new title of Frisco King. Taylor Sheridan, who was already an executive producer on the project, is now going to write the entirety of the season. Production is going to take place in Fort Worth, Texas, where the super-producer has a massive production hub.

In a statement confirming the big news, here is some of what Matt Thunell, President, Paramount Television Studios had to say on the subject:

“We are honored to have Taylor Sheridan write the first season of Frisco King and bring to life Samuel L. Jackson’s iconic character … Having him pen all episodes of the season with his singular voice will be a treat for fans of Tulsa King and audiences around the world.”

Meanwhile, Jane Wiseman, Head of Originals at Paramount+, added the following:

“Taylor Sheridan continues to build worlds that attract some of the most iconic talent working today, and Frisco King is no exception … Having Samuel L. Jackson step into this universe is a testament to the scale and ambition of the storytelling Taylor is crafting. We’re thrilled to expand this storyline with such a powerhouse creative team and cast on Paramount+.”

It remains to be seen whether or not Sheridan would stay on board as the writer long-term, as he does still have years remaining before leaving for NBCUniversal. He may just help to set the foundation for some other producers for some other potential seasons to come.

