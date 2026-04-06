Task season 2 premiere date: An April 2026 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about Task season 2 between now and then the end of April? Of course, we would love for a chance to get more of the series and soon — but is that really going to happen?

The first thing to certainly note here is that for the time being, there are reasons to be eager about what the Mark Ruffalo series has cooking. After all, remember that Mahershala Ali was recently cast in an important role in the next chapter, a way to ensure that there is some legitimate star power. We do expect a number of new cast members, which does make some sense given that there is going to be a really separate narrative front and center here.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some further TV reactions and reviews!

As for what else is certain right now, it really just comes down to the news that filming will be happening again in Pennsylvania, signaling that we are going to be continuing to see a story that looks and feels authentic. We just would not expect that we are going to be seeing it anytime soon. The earliest we would expect the show back is in 2027, and if there is anything more we get this month, it is likely to be tied to casting.

For the time being, we really just think that the best thing that we can all collectively do is sit back and have a lot of confidence in the storytellers to work their magic. We know that Task is a complicated show to do when the expectations are so high, but one of the great things about HBO in general is that they rarely ever rush anything to get the next batch of episodes out there. They are willing to wait for great things.

Related – Get some more news now regarding Task and the Ali casting

What do you most want to see moving into Task season 2 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







