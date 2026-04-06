Wild Cards season 3 episode 10 spoilers: The epic finale

As we get prepared in order to see Wild Cards season 3 episode 10 on The CW next week, what all can be said about the overall story?

Well, if there is one way to kick things off here, it is by noting the simple fact that “Now You Steal Me” is poised to be the finale. Is it the end of the series? Not necessarily, as more episodes of the series have already been filmed. The strange situation here is that CBC has already picked up the show for a fourth season, but not necessarily here stateside. Do we think that’s still coming? Sure, but you may have to wait a while to see something official.

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Now as for what makes Wild Cards season 3 episode 10 so exciting, a lot begins with a high-stakes mission where Max is in legitimate danger. Will Ellis be able to find her and beyond just that, also work with some of her own family to do so? There could be some really fun moments in here, but we also have to hope it ends in a way that builds some legitimate excitement.

Now if you do want to get some other updates on what is to come, just be sure to see the Wild Cards season 3 episode 10 synopsis below:

SEASON FINALE – The Varga endgame explodes as Max (Vanessa Morgan) is kidnapped, forcing Ellis (Giacomo Gianniotti) to team up with her con artist family for the Varga job, culminating in a final, deadly confrontation with the mastermind himself. Jason Priestley guest stars as George and Tamara Taylor guest stars as Vivienne. The episode is written by Michael Konyves and directed by Shawn Piller (#310).

Because there is a season 4 that has been filmed up in Canada, we are reasonably confident right now that a cliffhanger is coming. Go ahead and be prepared…

What do you most want to see moving into the Wild Cards season 3 finale on The CW?

How do you think that the story is going to build up? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back for more updates.

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