Is FBI new tonight on CBS, April 6, 2026?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? We do recognize that given where we are in the season, there is certainly a demand! We’ve seen some really intense cases as of late, including one that was especially devastating for Maggie.

Now, this is where we unfortunately have to share more of the bad news: We are going to be waiting for a while to see the hit series back. Because of a Neighborhood special commemorating its final season tonight, the crime drama is on a brief one-week hiatus. The plan is for it to return with season 8 episode 17 on April 13, and we hope that there are going to be a number of new episodes following that the rest of the way. We may not be in the home stretch of the season as of yet, but we are certainly close to it.

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So what is coming when Missy Peregrym and the cast are back on the air? Well, go ahead and check out the full FBI season 8 episode 17 synopsis below:

“Shahadah” – When the body of a VA psychiatrist is found tortured and deceased under a nearby overpass, the team is led to a suspicious religious leader with a substantial online presence. Meanwhile, OA builds a connection with Special Agent Zara Ushruf (Pardis Saremi), who assists on the case, on FBI, Monday, April 13 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Anytime we hear anything about OA building a connection with someone, we of course want to be excited … but then we also remember that this is a show where bad thing often happens to people close to the leads. That’s something we alluded to already in this article.

What do you most want to see moving into FBI season 8 episode 17 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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