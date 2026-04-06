The Neighborhood season 8 episode 16 spoilers: A breaking point

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see The Neighborhood season 8 episode 16 — are more big changes coming up?

Well, the first thing to note is that we really are closing in on the endgame now. There are just a handful of episodes to go and through that, we do think that all of them are going to have a chance to deliver on some important revelations. This upcoming one in particular may be beneficial to Max Greenfield’s character of Dave, who is working to find a better way to deal with his personal health. Could destroying things in a controlled environment actually be useful? There are photos suggesting we are going to get something like this, and we know that “rage rooms” are actually a thing that people use out there for this very purpose.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

To get a few more details now on this plus some other key storylines, take a look at the full The Neighborhood season 8 episode 16 synopsis:

“Welcome to the Breaking Point” – After a frightening encounter, Dave takes a hard look at his health, prompting Calvin to help him find a healthier way to let off steam. Meanwhile, Tina has a hard time letting go of old memories, and Marty and Malcolm argue over a valuable find from their past, on THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, April 13 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Obviously, this is a show that is still a comedy and because of that, the main goal is still going to be make you laugh as much as possible. Still, do not be shocked if we do get a few emotional moments the rest of the way.

What are you the most eager to see moving into The Neighborhood season 8 episode 16 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







