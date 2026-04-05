Memory of a Killer season 1 episode 10 (finale): A Ferryman showdown

Tomorrow night on Fox you are going to have a chance to see Memory of a Killer season 1 episode 10 — are you ready for the finale? There is so much stuff to be excited about at this point, both in terms of relationships but also violence. Angelo’s memory is going to fail him more than ever, and a lot of this makes you wonder whether or not there is a path forward for him or not.

(The irony in saying this is that there is still a chance the show comes back for a season 2, though nothing is confirmed as of yet.)

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So what exactly stands out above the finale above all else? Well, that answer is rather simple: A showdown with the Ferryman, which we’ve been waiting to see for quite some time. If you head over to the link here, you can see via the promo how tense it will get. We will say that casting Gina Torres in this role was an absolutely brilliant decision — we’ve got such a long history watching her much like we do Patrick Dempsey, and seeing her in a totally different role was thoroughly exciting.

Given that Memory of a Killer is a show that loves to shock you, we do tend to think there is a chance that there will be an epic cliffhanger at the end. What would it even be about? That is the big question, mostly due to the simple fact that the Ferryman storyline feels like it should wrap up. We’d hate to lose Torres, but how much more story is there really going to be to tell on the other side of all of this?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on the Memory of a Killer finale right now

What do you most want to see moving into Memory of a Killer season 1 episode 10?

How do you think the finale will wrap things up? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for more.

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